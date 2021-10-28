Kelly Ripa's son Michael steals the show in memorable TV appearance with family The Live with Kelly and Ryan star often has her children on the show

Kelly Ripa's children have grown up on their mom's daytime TV show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and made many adorable appearances when they were children.

While they are now all older and prefer to keep lower profiles, Kelly reminded her fans of one particularly memorable time her entire family were on the program this week.

As the star is gearing up for the Halloween special on Live, the doting mom shared footage of her kids dressed in costumes along with dad Mark Consuelos during a segment of the show.

Michael, Kelly and Mark's aspiring actor son, stole the show during the segment, dressed up as a pirate and in another clip, Mike from Monsters Inc.

His siblings looked just as adorable, with Joaquin dressing up as a cowboy, and Lola channeling a witch, and Winnie the Pooh.

While Michael is now stepping into the spotlight more, having recently appeared in Riverdale alongside his dad, this wasn't always the case.

Michael Consuelos recently joined his dad Mark Consuelos in Riverdale

Kelly revealed that her oldest child was particularly cautious of her talking about him on the show when he got to a certain age.

Talking to Glamour magazine about her son's request, she said: "I was not allowed to discuss anything. I could not talk about his life, his grades, even though they were great.

"I couldn't talk about school. I wasn't allowed to show his prom picture on TV, even though I may have, as long as I got the girl's permission from her parents."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

She added that she would never discuss any of her children without their permission. "It would be very unfair to use my bullhorn to discuss somebody that did not want to be discussed.

"I'm always very mindful of that being the boundary," she said.

Michael has now gone full circle and is giving interviews about his close bond with his famous parents.

The family live in New York

Chatting to Entertainment Tonight after his Riverdale debut, he said of his parents: "One hundred percent they're relationship goals, and it's weird because I've been with them the longest," he said, noting that he's the couple's first-born child.

"Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that's how I see it."

He sweetly added: "They're great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they're great role models," he shared. "I try to conduct myself the way I think they would."

