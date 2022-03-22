Kelly Ripa reveals incredible transformation ahead of the Oscars

Kelly Ripa is taking her award season preparations very seriously, and now some fans think she might have taken things too far.

Live with Kelly and Ryan released an exciting teaser promoting their After Oscar show out the Monday following the Academy Awards, to discuss all things winners, red carpet looks, and surprises of the night.

The teaser however revealed a shocking transformation Kelly underwent in honor of the awards, and fans were completely taken aback by it.

"This is who I really am," the television host said in the video, recreating an iconic scene from Jessica Chastain's Oscar nominated film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which tells the story of infamous televangelists Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Tammy was known for her extreme make-up looks, most notably for her eye make-up, which featured layers upon layers of heavy black mascara. To prepare for the role, Jessica spent nearly a decade researching and preparing the project, as well as four to seven hours on the make-up chair each day to transform herself into the late television show host.

Now the Live with Kelly and Ryan star is taking her turn at the make-up chair, shocking fans with how accurate her depiction of Tammy is.

The jaw-dropping reenactment

The clip featured the mother-of-three, impressively resembling the religious figure, recreating a famous moment when ahead of an interview, a make-up artist asks her to remove her make-up.

She confesses: "No that's it, they're permanently lined," as she dabs her lips, continuing: "And my eyes are permanently lined, and my eyebrows are permanently on, so there's not a whole lot you can do… This is who I am."

The real Tammy Faye applying her infamous make-up

Fans commended the star for her uncanny portrayal, writing: "WOW! You are an incredible Tammy Faye! Nailed it!" and: "Waaay too much Ripa!!!" as well as: "You are amazing morphing into so many celebrities."

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a contender for 2022's Best Picture award. The Oscars air on 27 March.

