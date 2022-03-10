Gemma Atkinson is one fitness fanatic, and on Wednesday she posed up a storm in just a leotard, showing off her incredibly toned legs.

The Hollyoaks star shared three photos in a small collage, one featuring her in the daring black outfit, that was paired with strappy heels, as she posed with her hands on her hips up against a wooden wall. Other photos showed her more relaxed, as in one she crouched down in a snowy field with one of her pet dogs, while in another she ate dinner with daughter Mia, with both of their eyes glued to the screen.

In her caption, she joked about the differences between all three shots, writing: "Work mode, weekend mode, home mode We do it all!

"Gorka got work mode me for around 5 days at the start of our relationship. Now, he's got 98% home mode, ps. We were watching Strictly obvs."

And boyfriend Gorka Marquez had the sweetest response to her stunning array of photos, as he enthused: "Home mode is my favourite," alongside two heart-eyed face emojis.

Gemma looked flawless

Many fans flooded her post with their admiration for her for showing off the differences between her professional and home life, as her home shot was slightly less glamorous than her first one.

"Love this, thank you for keeping it real and being such an example to young girls," wrote one, while a second said: "Love the fact you rock the messy mum bun as well!!"

A third complimented: "Regardless of what you are doing Gemma you always look flawless, you are the most stunning natural beautiful lady I've ever known, we can only dream of looking like you."

The star looked more relaxed at home

Gemma has been dating fiancé Gorka since 2018, with the pair welcoming their daughter the following year.

The pair frequently prove to be couple goals, and the professional dancer had the best reaction when Gemma performed a unique move.

She performed 'the squat test' in front of the mirror on Monday morning to check her leggings aren't see-through, but was unaware that Gorka was filming her. Captioning the video, he questioned: "Is this a thing?"

But Gemma saw the funny side as she reposted her beloved's video, captioning it: "Every woman does the see-through test, right??"

