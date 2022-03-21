Gemma Atkinson is continuing her foray into presenting, having been announced as the new co-host of CBeebies' TV series The Toddler Club, where she will invite youngsters – and their grown-ups – to join in with the songs and fun activities at home.

The 37-year-old will present alternate days with Nigel Clarke, known for presenting sister show, The Baby Club. They will be joined in the studio by families from across the country to encourage parents, carers and their toddlers to spend time together and explore the world around them, through play, storytelling and songs.

Sharing her excitement on Monday, Gemma said in a statement: "As a new mum, during the first lockdown, I found comfort and reassurance watching programmes such as The Baby Club and The Toddler Club at Home so for me to now be a host is such an honour.

"The show covers so many basics for us as parents and lets us know we're not alone, every toddler is different and that's ok. To be presenting a show that helps children develop and lets parents feel we're all in the same boat is wonderful."

After the announcement, Gemma – who is engaged to Gorka Marquez – shared a sweet video of the couple's daughter Mia exploring the colourful set. "Of course, the first toddler to approve the set was Mia... she gave it 12/10," joked the radio presenter.

The star has landed a new role on CBeebies' TV series The Toddler Club

Each 14-minute episode, starting on 4 April, is themed around a topic, with subjects including our senses, sports and under the sea. Regular games include 'What's in the box?' as the group explores the themes with regular characters Benjee Bear and Bailee Bear.

For many toddlers, who have spent the majority of their lives in lockdown, the skills developed by taking part in songs, activities and play with their parents and carers are invaluable.

Gemma will present the series with Nigel Clarke

The Toddler Club will provide ideas and inspiration for them to learn new ways of bonding, having fun together and aiding their toddler’s development.

Previous episodes of The Baby Club and The Toddler Club at Home can also be watched on BBC iPlayer now.

