Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan has broken her silence after her sisters Linda and Anne revealed they are battling cancer at the same time.

The sisters, who are famed for being part of Irish pop group The Nolans, underwent chemotherapy together at Blackpool's Victoria Hospital last month after receiving the heartbreaking diagnoses.

After the news was revealed on Sunday night, Coleen's management took to Twitter to post: "They've beaten it before - they can beat it again. Coleen's brave sisters Linda and Anne sadly reveal they both have cancer again In tomorrow's papers, here is a preview below. Please keep them in your thoughts and well wishes X."

Anne, 69, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in April, while her younger sister Linda, 61, found out she has incurable liver cancer just a few days later. The pair have since lost their hair to chemotherapy.

They have vowed to beat the disease which killed their sister Bernie. The late star was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2010. She passed away in her sleep on 4 July 2013 aged 52.

"I don't want to die. I love my life so much. I love my daughters, my grandchildren, my friends, all my family. I want to live for as long as I possibly can," Anne told the Sun.

The famous sisters were diagnosed just after they finished filming The Nolans Go Cruising. Anne previously battled the disease in 2000, while Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

"I couldn't tell anyone then because they were so obviously devastated about Anne," Linda explained. "I thought, 'I can't turn around now and say, 'Actually I've got it back as well.'''

Of sharing the news with her family, she added: "We laughed and we cried really. It's hysterical. Forget the Chemical Brothers, we've become the Chemo Sisters."

The famous sisters had their first session of chemotherapy together on June 5, and will both have six rounds of the treatment in total.