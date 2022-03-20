Rebel Wilson shares peek inside dressing room with cheeky selfie The Australian star is living her weekend right

Rebel Wilson gave fans a peek at her weekend with her new social media post, taking to her Instagram Stories to share a candid glimpse into her home.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's $3m Hollywood home with epic views and surprising interiors - photos

The actress shared a mirror selfie from inside her London home from what looked like her bathroom looking into a small area.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson twerks the house down

The room seemed to be a dressing room or closet of sorts, with a table covered with several items, including blonde extensions, a plaid skirt, and even a couple of bras.

Rebel stood away from the mirror, also showing off her chic outfit for the day, a loose-fitting black shirt with a plunging neckline and matching skin-tight leggings. The words "Happy Sunday" accompanied her photograph.

MORE: Rebel Wilson reunites with Benedict Cumberbatch after risque BAFTA joke

The Pitch Perfect star has been spending time in London over the past few days, having just hosted one of the year's biggest awards ceremonies, the BAFTAs.

Rebel provided a glimpse into what looked like her dressing room

Helming the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in her career, the actress proved to be a hit with celebrities and fans alike, even taking the time to joke about her weight loss during her opening monologue.

"Now I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here," she began telling the audience, adding: "I've done quite the transformation, I hope JK Rowling still approves."

MORE: Rebel Wilson pokes fun at Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

MORE: Rebel Wilson reveals special Women's Day honor in eye-catching teal mini-dress

Rebel continued: "Everybody's asking me like, 'Why did you lose weight?' Well, clearly, it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson, because you know what they say, once you go bat, you don't go back."

The actress referenced her weight loss in her opening monologue from the BAFTAs

The Australian star couldn't resist throwing in one more joke before changing the subject. "No, guys, seriously I did not lose weight just for a guy, as if! I did it to get more acting roles… Boy, I'm now so excited I can play the non-funny love-interest in an Adam Sandler movie."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.