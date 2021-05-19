Rebel Wilson’s new waist-length hair is fierce The Pooch Perfect host got a makeover

Rebel Wilson’s wavy blonde locks have received a major makeover - and it’s bold!

The Australian actress was celebrating the end of her Pooch Perfect show and showcased several of her favourite looks on Instagram.

But it was the latest snapshot which turned heads as Rebel rocked pin-straight, waist-length hair.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson hosts new ABC show Pooch Perfect

The star showcased her figure in skinny, black jeans and a Pooch Perfect bomber jacket and she swished her super long locks over her shoulder.

Rebel is working on numerous projects this year and she’s been documenting her hectic schedule on Instagram.

She recently wrapped filming of her first non-comedic movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, in the UK, and managed to fit in a very quick trip back to her home in LA before kickstarting her next project.

Rebel's hair makeover looked amazing

But despite her many career commitments, Rebel is still somehow making time for love. She hinted that she’s dipping her toe back in the dating pool with a social media post.

Rebel shared a breathtaking selfie on Instagram and her red hot look and poignant caption said it all.

"Open door, open book, open heart," she wrote alongside the photo of herself looking very glam.

Rebel sported some bold looks for her dog grooming show Pooch Perfect

Her fans fell over themselves to compliment her and called Rebel, "beautiful," and, "inspiring," with many more offering to take her out on a date!

It’s been several months since she broke up with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

She'd been dating the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty since 2019 before she embarked on her year of health which saw her lose more than 65lbs.

But they parted ways in February and Rebel has been focused on her work since then.

Now though, she is gingerly looking for Mr. Right and we are sure she’ll have men falling at her feet.

