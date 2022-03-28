Rebel Wilson's sparkling Oscars after-party dress is more show-stopping than we imagined

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rebel Wilson turned heads in her head-to-toe silver gown at the 2022 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party.

The actress, 42, was pictured at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills rocking a fringe floor-length dress with embellished off-the-shoulder straps. To add to her glamorous appearance, Rebel wore her blonde hair in curls that fell past her shoulders, and highlighted her natural beauty with a pink lip and lashings of black mascara.

She took to Instagram shortly before her appearance to show off her look, telling fans: "Oscars Night! Wearing custom @moschino @jeremyscott." And she wasn't short of compliments!

"OMG You look amazing," commented one of her followers, while another added: "A couple of sparkly princesses." A third remarked: "Ummmmm ok you two goddesses!"

The actress rocked a custom Moschino dress to the Vanity Fair after-party

Although Rebel's custom Moschino dress is not available to buy online, there are several similar options if you're looking for a show-stopping silver frock. We've got our eye on this Karen Millen fringed gown which is currently on sale, and this chic one-shouldered Badgley Mischka midi dress.

Her latest look comes shortly after the Pitch Perfect star attended the 2022 BAFTAs in March wearing another incredible outfit. The actress, who hosted this year's ceremony, commanded attention in a dramatic tulle dress with blue sequin embellishment, and styled her blonde locks in a chic updo with her makeup natural and glossy.

Shop the look:

Fringe dress, was £525 now £263, Karen Millen

Badgley Mischka dress, was £454 now £238, The Outnet

Rebel also addressed her weight loss in her opening monologue, which saw her rocking a red dress, and the not-so-serious reasons behind it.

"Now I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here," she began telling the audience, adding: "I've done quite the transformation, I hope JK Rowling still approves."

Rebel showed off her outfit to Instagram fans

Rebel continued: "Everybody's asking me like, 'Why did you lose weight?' Well, clearly, it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson, because you know what they say, once you got bat, you don't go back."

The Bridesmaids star joked: "No, guys, seriously I did not lose weight just for a guy, as if! I did it to get more acting roles… Boy, I'm now so excited I can play the non-funny love-interest in an Adam Sandler movie."

