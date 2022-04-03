Gwen Stefani shares rare glimpse of date night with Blake Shelton featuring private plane and surprise performance

Beatriz Colon
Gwen Stefani took fans along on date night with Blake Shelton, documenting his concert, her performance during it, and a glimpse of the couple's private plane
Gwen Stefani just gave fans an intimate glimpse at what date nights with Blake Shelton look like! The star took to Instagram stories to document her Saturday night and just what the two get up to.
Naturally, date night for the superstar couple included of course attending one of Blake's concerts, for which his wife had the best seat in the house.
She kicked off her date night by letting fans know her plans in a selfie video, where she said: "Saturday night, date night, I'm actually going to a Blake Shelton concert."
The former No Doubt member then went on to share the shocking amount of people she was sharing date night with, as she revealed that a whopping 16,000 people were in attendance at her husband's San Diego show, which she watched from backstage.
She was sure to leave her mark, sharing a sweet video of him performing and the crowd shining their phone lights, on which she wrote "#Husband."
However, she didn't stay backstage. The star delighted fans when she went out on stage, joining her husband to sing their song Nobody But You together.
Gwen's date night look
Gwen continued to share the romantic – and luxurious – aspects of her date, sharing a video from the couple's lavish private plane as Blake helped her remove her stylish brown leather cowboy boots.
The mom-of-three documented her concert look with a post on her Instagram feed, indirectly thanking her husband for the boots.
Gwen's exclusive view of Blake's show
She captioned a selfie mirror where she appeared donning a black crop top, fishnet tights, denim short shorts and a red plaid shacket with: "Thank [you] @blakeshelton for giving me an excuse to buy these @dsquared2 cowboy boots."
Fans were quick to compliment the star, and note her new beauty line GXVE, by writing: "That outfit is #gxveing," and: "Who gxve you the right to SLAY SO HARD!!?!?!" as well as: "BLAKE SHELTON YOU LUCKY LUCKY MAN."
