Amy Robach leaves her GMA co-stars in hysterics during fun candid moment on air The Good Morning America team are great friends

Amy Robach has been holding the fort on Good Morning America this week alongside Lara Spencer, T.J. Holmes and Whit Johnson.

The much-loved TV star has been making her colleagues laugh on air with her sense of humor, and even showcased her dance moves live on air on Tuesday's show.

The group were discussing Pamela Anderson's upcoming Broadway debut in Chicago, as Amy told viewers at home: "Tomorrow on GMA Pamela Anderson is coming to talk about her upcoming Broadway debut on Chicago so very exciting."

Lara then asked: "Isn't there some move on Chicago?" to which Amy replied: "Yes, it's 'And all that jazz,'" while miming the famous dance moves, much to the delight of her co-stars who started to laugh.

"There you go!" Lara said through laughter.

Amy's family are very theatrical – not only does her daughter Ava study at the prestigious New York University Tisch School of the Arts, but her husband Andrew Shue is an actor.

Amy lives with her family in New York, close to the GMA studios. She shares her two daughters, Ava and Annie, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Amy delighted her co-stars with her Chicago rendition

Andrew is also father to three sons from his first marriage, and the couple often talk about their experiences as a blended family, even writing a book, Better Together, about it last year.

It's been a busy time for Amy, who over the weekend ran the United New York City Half Marathon. The star was joined by T.J., and the pair discussed the experience on Monday's show.

When Whit congratulated them on the air for their achievement, he mentioned that it was the first time the marathon had been run since 2019 prior to the pandemic.

"That was the last time TJ said he would never run a marathon," he quipped, with TJ revealing then that it was Amy who had convinced him to participate with her.

And you enjoyed it, too," she replied. "The smile on your face was undeniable."

The two GMA3 hosts ran the NYC half marathon together

"Amy then added: "Also, I just wanted to point out, I'm going to say it for you, TJ beat me." She even scowled in jest as she pretended to be a sore loser.

"By one second," TJ clarified: "We were running together. And I ended up a second ahead officially." Whit concluded by saying: "Not to rub it in, but congratulations to you both."

