Amy Robach talks being defeated by GMA co-star TJ Holmes The two ABC stars are avid runners

Amy Robach had something major to celebrate over the weekend, and she had one of her co-stars there to share in the moment with her, although in even better fashion.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach enjoys fun night out with friends ahead of new challenge

The Good Morning America star ran the United New York City Half Marathon on Sunday and finished strong, sharing pictures of her triumphant run on social media.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach showcases incredible abs during uneasy workout

Along with her was GMA3 co-host and close friend TJ Holmes, who had just as strong of a finish, one that proved to even be better than Amy's.

Their co-host for the morning on the main show, Whit Johnson, congratulated them on the air for their achievement, mentioning that this was the first time the marathon had been run since 2019.

MORE: Amy Robach highlights her toned physique in stunning photos

"That was the last time TJ said he would never run a marathon," he quipped, with TJ revealing then that it was Amy who had convinced him to participate with her.

"And you enjoyed it, too," she replied. "The smile on your face was undeniable."

Amy and TJ ran the NYC Half Marathon together

Amy then added: "Also, I just wanted to point out, I'm going to say it for you, TJ beat me." She even scowled in jest as she pretended to be a sore loser.

"By one second," TJ clarified: "We were running together. And I ended up a second ahead officially." Whit concluded by saying: "Not to rub it in, but congratulations to you both."

MORE: Amy Robach returns to GMA in the most eye-popping leather dress

MORE: Inside GMA star Amy Robach's jaw-dropping New York home

Amy posted several pictures from the morning on Instagram, sharing that along with her and TJ, her husband Andrew Shue and a couple of their friends were also part of the marathon.

"What a perfect race day!!!! Beautiful weather, beautiful friends, and personal records for all 5 of us @nyrr #unitednychalf #running #runner #halfmarathon #runningmotivation #runtogether #runtoinspire," she captioned her post.

The two were supported by their GMA family on their run

Many of her colleagues congratulated her in the comments section, including David Muir, who dropped a few fist bump emojis, and Gio Benitez with a couple of strong arm emojis as well. Even the GMA3 official Instagram page dropped a "Yaaaaas!" for its two stars.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.