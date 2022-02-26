Amy Robach displays results of intense fitness regime in beautiful beach photos The star works hard to stay in shape

Barely a day goes by when Amy Robach doesn't share an update on her running regime - and it looks like it is paying off!

The GMA star just wrapped filming of her project in the Galapagos Islands and she shared a series of photos from the final few days.

MORE: Amy Robach has fans stunned with photos from unbelievable adventure

In the snapshots, Amy wore a series of outfits from flowing dresses to wetsuits but nothing displayed the results of her workouts more than when she wore a pair of thigh-skimming shorts to deliver her report to the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach displays her impressive abs during uneasy workout

Amy appeared tanned from her trip and she flashed her defined form in the summery attire.

She's clearly loved her adventure reporting on climate change from the beautiful islands and thanked her team wholeheartedly in a lengthy caption which accompanied her photos.

SEE: Amy Robach shares rare backstage photo revealing pre-show traditions

WOW: Amy Robach glistens in post-workout photo ahead of new adventure

"A huge shoutout to the entire @goodmorningamerica @abcnews team who successfully pulled off the first ever live broadcast from the Galapagos," she wrote.

Amy wowed in a series of outfits during her adventure

"They worked around the clock, hauled unthinkable amounts of equipment to the wild and remote beauty of the Galapagos."

READ: Amy Robach reveals history-making adventure away from GMA you'll want to check out

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach inundated with support after health update on Instagram

Amy continued. "To our tireless producers, our technical geniuses, to our awe inspiring drone operators, and all the knowledgeable naturalists who guided us physically and intellectually through these islands to witness, respect, appreciate and fall in love with the animals who need our help to keep their home pristine and flourishing for generations to come… I say THANK YOU. #climatechange #galapagos."

Amy is an avid runner

Her fans responded with compliments and wrote: "We would follow you anywhere and everywhere!

Thanks for letting us tag along! You always make our hard work shine," and, "Thank you to all of you for the amazing reporting all week. I learned so much each day!! An assignment of a lifetime for sure."

Many more congratulated them and also wished them a safe trip back to New York.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.