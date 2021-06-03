Julianne Moore's chic NY home has surprising Kardashian vibes - photos The Woman in the Window actress has an immaculate family home

Julianne Moore lives with her husband Bart Freundlich and two children in New York – and her incredibly beautiful home gives off stylish Kardashian vibes.

Julianne's bathroom features a large square marble tub in the middle of the room – and it is so similar to the design that Kim Kardashian has at her $60million mega mansion.

The star showed off the space while posing for a selfie in the bathroom, and the snap also reveals that the bathroom features wooden floors, matching cabinets with a built-in sink, another wooden storage unit and crisp white walls.

Julianne has a bathtub just like Kim Kardashian's

Elsewhere in Julianne's beautiful residence, she has selected stunning ornaments to really bring her home to life. Speaking to Architectural Digest, the star admitted to being drawn to pieces because of their shape.

Kim Kardashian has a square bath and interestingly shaped furniture too

This methodology is again seen in the home that Kim Kardashian shares with her four children, where she has uniquely shaped sofas, tables and decorations to create an art gallery feel throughout her abode.

For both Julianne and Kim, their homes were passion projects which required huge amounts of renovation work.

The actress selects homeware pieces because of their shape

Julianne revealed that the property was split into run-down apartments when they first saw it, but they carried out an 18-month renovation to turn it into a family home to share with their children Cal and Liv.

"For years I dreamed about living in a townhouse in the West Village," Julianne told Architectural Digest in 2017. "The first time I walked into this one, I knew this was it – I fell in love."

The couple's beautiful home has graced the cover of Architectural Digest just like Kim Kardashian's has

The couple tried to maintain the building's history and character while transforming it into a home for all the family to enjoy.

Julianne and her family have lived in the Lower Manhattan home for the past 19 years, and even when she decided it no longer suited her family's needs, she chose to renovate it further rather than move out. And one of the biggest changes was swapping the basement kitchen for the living room. "I cannot recommend more strongly putting your kitchen somewhere with lots of natural light. It changed everything, now we use the whole house," the actress said.

