Julianne Moore shares heartbreaking tribute after loss of close friend The Oscar-winning actress spoke about the importance of mental health

Julianne Moore took to social media to pay a heartbreaking tribute to her former manager and industry colleague Chris Huvane, who died by suicide earlier this month.

The actress shared a picture of him alongside a heart-wrenching write-up she'd penned, talking of his legacy and struggles with mental health.

She wrote: "It seems impossible that Chris Huvane is not here anymore. Since I learned of his death there is not a day that goes by when I don't reflect on how enormous his pain must have been, and how wrenching his loss is to his beloved family."

Julianne spoke warmly of his personality as well, adding: "Chris was a bright light and someone who brought out the best in everyone around him. He had a gift for friendship - his intelligence and his warm radiated from him and made others feel cared for and seen.

"Chris was authentic, kind, hard working, dependable and loving. When I first met him as a very young man I was so struck by his capability and maturity- I loved being with him and working with him. His loss is devastating."

Julianne paid an emotional tribute to Chris Huvane

She further expressed her condolences to the family and talked of their support for him during his trying time, saying: "My heart breaks for them. They have created a fundraiser for NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness) to honor his life."

The Oscar-winning actress then urged fans to support organizations that helped those with mental health issues, saying: "NAMI offers help and support to people affected by mental illness and their families. Please donate if you can to the link in my bio. I am sending support to all of those who are struggling."

Many of her fans and celebrity friends shared the same sentiments, with Jennifer Garner simply sending heart emojis and Rita Wilson writing: "God rest his soul."

Jennifer Aniston was among the many celebrities who honored Chris

Helena Christensen added: "I'm so sorry for your loss. The way you talk about Chris you know he was an extraordinarily beautiful man," as did one of his family members, who said: "Thank you for your words of love. He really was everything you said."



