Dylan Dreyer invites fans on special date with husband as they open up about family life

Dylan Dreyer gave fans a special teaser of another one of her special lunch dates with husband Brian Fichera on social media.

The Today star revealed that she and her husband were appearing on another episode of their joint show on SiriusXM and TodayXM, Lunch Date with Dylan and Brian.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer reunites with Today co-stars

The two shared a small promo clip of theirs sitting together in the radio show's office, discussing where they invited fans to join them while also riffing off of each other's outfits.

She wrote: "Want to join us for another ridiculous lunch date??? Today at 1pm on @siriusxm @todaysxm Channel 108! We've got more @fishlense voicemails, we're planning Easter dinner, and I'm stressed…Brian isn't. #LunchDatewithDylanandBrian."

Fans loved being part of their banter, with one commenting: "Dylan you are so one of my favorites!!! You are so awesome!"

Another said: "I am loving listening to you guys together on the radio. I hope this becomes a regular thing," while a third added: "Y'all need to do a podcast so we can listen any time!"

Dylan and Brian teased the upcoming episode of their radio show

Brian teased the episode even more on his social feed, writing alongside the same clip: "Join us on @siriusxm on @todaysxm channel 108 at 1pm for our third lunch date!!

"Listen to dylan brag about how she's read a book once, how I almost ended up leaving dylan for our tour guide in Rome and more voicemails from Terry Fresnik and questions from you listeners!!!! #lunchdatewithdylanandbrian"

The NBC host and Brian are parents to three sons, Cal, Ollie, and Rusty. Dylan recently took a step back from her hosting duties and quit her gig on Weekend Today to focus on her family.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dylan wrote: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely. I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

The two are parents to three sons

She continued: "Today I'm saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

