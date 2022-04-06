Dylan Dreyer shares sweet baby video from New York home and fans notice the same thing The video is seriously too cute

Fans can't help but gush – and reminisce – over Dylan Dreyer's latest family update. The star gave followers a glimpse of her family dynamics and New York City home with her latest video.

The Today Show co-host took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her nearly one-year-old baby, Russel James, being given some baby food, and definitely enjoying it.

Russel – or Rusty, as his family endearingly calls him – is Dylan's third child with husband Brian Fichera, who the meteorologist married in 2012. Their first boy, Calvin Bradley, is five, and their second, also a boy, named Oliver George, is two.

Brian and his wife share the same love for all things news production, and he has worked for NBC as a writer, producer, and cameraman.

The heartwarming video sees the star feeding Rusty some baby food, though initially he's unsure about his meal. That quickly changed however, as the adorable baby swiftly raised his eyebrows as he tasted the purée and smiled a toothless but open-mouthed smile.

Fans were quick to comment on how adorable his expressions were, writing: "Oh how PRECIOUS!! Rusty's facial expressions are the BEST!! Winner Winner Cinnamon Apple Sauce Dinner! #GoRustyGo," and: "The eyebrows too! So so cute!" as well as: "He is beyond adorable. Your kids are beautiful."

The adorable clip

The mom-of-three's fellow Today co-star, Sheinelle Jones, also loved the video, writing a slew of red heart emojis in the comment section.

The television host captioned the sweet video with: "Hey Rusty, what's for dinner??!! Homemade cinnamon apple sauce for the win! Can't top that smile! #babyeatingadventures #justlikehisbrothers."

Dylan is seriously a super-mom

Longtime followers of the co-anchor couldn't help but reminisce about her past videos of her first two baby sons trying food for the first time.

One fan noted how far back the tradition goes, recalling videos of the mom's five-year-old being fed. They wrote: "I've been addicted since you asked, 'Hey Cal, what's for dinner?' #diningwithcal #cookingwithcal."

