Nicola Coughlan wows fans with this jaw-dropping transformation Diamonds are a girl's best friend

Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan is setting Instagram and her comments section on fire with new visuals from a jewellery campaign she's part of.

The actress, 34, is one of the newest stars to feature in a promotional campaign for Bulgari's Magnifica High Jewellery Collection 2021.

MORE: Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan's real age shocks fans

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton announcement for season two

She posted a picture of herself wearing one of Bulgari's spectacular necklaces, a ruby laced in a shimmering gemstone lace. She also posted a video with it, showing off the piece for the camera in coy fashion.

MORE: Derry Girls series three: Everything we know about the show so far

MORE: Bridgerton season two suffers major setback

"@BULGARI MAGNIFICA HIGH JEWELLERY COLLECTION," she wrote in the caption. "So excited to be part of this campaign and to showcase these beautiful jewels - thank you #Bvlgari #BvlgariHighJewelry #BvlgariMagnifica."

The actress' campaign for Bulgari really showed off her fancy side

Fans were excited to see Nicola so glammed up, but her fellow celebrities took to the post even better. "WOWOOW," is how her Bridgerton co-star Phoebe Dynevor reacted. Suki Waterhouse, also one of the stars of the campaign, commented with a "Stun!!!"

Bulgari themselves sent over a nice heart emoji for showing off their collection so well. Even Queer Eye stars Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness took notice and were both equally stunned.

MORE: Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor stuns in leg-lengthening denim shorts

MORE: Anne with an E star, 19, admits struggling with ‘huge loss' following breast cancer diagnosis

While Nicola's on-screen characters are often known for being awkward and noticeably insecure over their appearance, her real life social media presence is anything but.

Nicola is known for her couture moments and generally fashionable outlook

At least on the gram, she is one of the most glamorous of celebrities, often posting shots from high fashion photoshoots, opulent garments, and especially phenomenal make-up jobs.

The Irish star is currently filming for the second season of Bridgerton, the highly anticipated return for one of Netflix's most streamed and buzzworthy shows, likely to be released in 2022.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.