Kathie Lee Gifford shares sweet tribute to former Today co-star

Kathie Lee Gifford may have left Today, but the NBC daytime show is still close to her heart.

The TV star has remained great friends with many of the stars on the show, and paid a heartfelt tribute to shopping expert Jill Martin on her birthday over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Kathie shared a number of pictures of them together over the years, including one with Hoda Kotb, and wrote: "Wishing my darling friend @jillmartin the most fabulous birthday! Here’s to more adventures ahead. Love you, Jilly!"

Jill was clearly touched by the gesture, and replied: "Love all of our adventures. You are one of the loves of my life! Grateful for you, chrissy and your family."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love your friendship," while another wrote: "Lovely pictures." A third added: "So great to see pictures of you two ladies together."

Kathie worked on Today for many years, and was Hoda's TV partner on the Fourth Hour. In 2019, she left and was replaced by Jenna Bush Hager.

Kathie made sure to make sure Hoda knew she was there for her at the beginning of the year when the TV star announced her separation from fiancé Joel Schiffman.

In a message shared on Instagram, she wrote: "My darling Hoda, I am truly so proud of the way you have handled a very difficult and painful decision. As usual you did it with grace and kindness. May God bless you and your precious girls and Joel as well as you continue down this thing called life. I love you."

It's been a busy time for Kathie, who along with promoting her show, The Jesus I Know, she's been preparing for an exciting arrival in her family.

Kathie is set to become a grandmother in June, as her son Cody and his wife Erika are expecting their first child.

Talking about the news with ET, Kathie said: "You know what, I'm not excited for me, weirdly. I'm so excited for my son and his wife, and for my daughter (Cassidy), who's going to be an aunt. I'm just sort of watching it all."

