Amanda Seyfried shares rare glimpse of family life revealing how her children spent Easter weekend They are farm kids through and through!

Amanda Seyfried's children are seriously living their best life! Ahead of Easter Sunday, while notoriously private about her family life, the star gave a sweet glimpse into how her family is spending the holiday weekend.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried makes bittersweet red carpet appearance in chic green mini-dress

Though the actress has been booked and busy as she promotes her latest mini series, The Dropout, about Theranos con Elizabeth Holmes, fans of the mom-of-two know her favorite way to spend her time is away from the cameras and busy city, and instead at her family farm.

She lives in an expansive farm in the Catskills area of New York – full of chickens, horses, and goats galore – with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, who she married in 2017, and their two children, Nina, five, and Thomas, one.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for The Dropout

MORE: Amanda Seyfried's legs go on forever in gorgeous outfit – see photo

Amanda took to Instagram stories to share just how her daughter was preparing for the Easter Bunny's arrival, and it truly couldn't get any more adorable.

She captured her daughter in her cozy bedroom, decorated with forest inspired wallpaper and, naturally, a Frozen poster, as she played with a plastic vanity set.

The five-year-old appeared with a pink, hooded towel draped over her, looking at herself in the pink vanity's mirror as an instrumental tune seemed to play from it.

Her daughter, Nina, seems to truly thrive in the outdoors

The fun continued as Easter rolled around, and the family filled their day with activities, starting off by someone – presumably Thomas – dressing up as the Easter Bunny, perfectly matching their cat, who his wife took a picture of as he sported a bunny ear headband.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried reveals rare glimpse of family life from her incredible farm

MORE: Amanda Seyfried shares photo of baby son during cute trip out

Other photos posted by the star prove that farm life really fits her kids best, as they ran around the endless fields and enjoyed the warming weather.

Amanda's kids frolick around on the hunt for Easter eggs

She shared a picture of Nina looking happy as can be, standing on the back of a pick-up truck as the wind blew her blonde hair away and she lifted her arms, and one foot, up in the air.

The Sadoski-Seyfried clan spent their day painting eggs, creating a chicken coop out of cookies, frosting and marshmallow Peeps, plus, of course, an Easter egg hunt all around the farm.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.