Amanda Seyfried's legs go on forever in gorgeous outfit – see photo

Amanda Seyfried always looks gorgeous, and she definitely did when she made an appearance on The Tonight Show in a show-stopping coat with no pants.

The Mank star looked incredibly stylish as she rocked the velvet number that really showed off just how toned her legs were. Alongside her beautiful outfit, she styled out a black top and a ring, while also wearing a pair of headphones that she had been given on the show. Host Jimmy Fallon looked absolutely enchanted by her outfit – and we definitely were!

She had a simple caption for her post, as she enthused: "TONIGHT, FOLKS," and fans were immediately sent into overdrive.

One responded: "The best. The best. THE BEST!" while a second added: "You killed it! Best robot in biz," and a third complimented: "You are seriously my favorite."

A fourth said: "You are beautiful Amanda and I love your pink coat!" while a fifth had high praise for the star as they penned: "Came here to say you are fantastic in The Dropout. Such a great show! Congrats to everyone and esp you. So sooo good."

At a recent event, the star looked statuesque in a columnal look consisting of a lacy red long-sleeve shirt with scalloped hem and a matching full-length skirt.

Amanda looked stunning!

She styled the breathtaking outfit with a pair of pointy Louboutin black stilettos with a criss-cross buckle.

As the show's finale approaches, fans can't get over the star's uncanny portrayal of the convicted Theranos fraudster, Elizabeth Holmes who faces up to twenty years in federal prison after being indicted with Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani, following her trial, which ended in January 2022.

"The Drop Out is only worth watching because Amanda Seyfried is incredible," one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: "Amanda Seyfried will never be wrong a day in her life. Loving The Drop Out so far and I'm only 10 mins in. Got Elizabeth's bizarre deep voice and everything."

