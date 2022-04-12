Amanda Seyfried makes bittersweet red carpet appearance in chic green mini-dress

Amanda Seyfried turned quite the look for her latest red carpet appearance, making her presence felt at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles.

She attended a special event that celebrated the airing of the final episode of her hit Hulu miniseries The Dropout.

Hulu's new drama starring Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

In a stark contrast from her on-screen portrayal of biotechnology executive Elizabeth Holmes, Amanda looked the picture of class and sophistication in her outfit of choice.

She kept things simple in a chic and elegant mini-dress that highlighted her endlessly toned legs, adorned in a pair of strapped black heels.

Amanda kept her appearance sleek and clean, choosing to not accessorize with any jewelry or other flashy effects and wore her hair down and curly.

The actress looked chic and clean in a green mini-dress and heels

While the episode marked a huge celebration of the show, it also signified the end of the series, which has received consistent acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Amanda, in particular, has received some of the best praise of her career for her portrayal of Elizabeth, the disgraced entrepreneur who was exposed for fraud, documenting her fraught journey from her rise as a preteen to her fall.

Speaking to Variety at the event, the actress revealed: "There was already a point where I had kind of washed my hands of it. I had a moment after we finished shooting where I was like 'Okay, well that was good – I'm done.'"

"And then it creeped back in as we started doing press for the show, and then my interest was piqued again just after New Year's she was convicted, of course, because Rebecca (Jarvis) and Taylor (Dunn) were texting me as the news was coming in, and then it was a kind of re-emergence of interest."

The Mank star has received significant acclaim for her performance in The Dropout

When asked about what this meant for her upcoming roles, she enthusiastically said: "Oh, I think I'm a character actor, judging by how much fun I had on this one. God, I just want to get lost a little bit more!"

