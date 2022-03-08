Amanda Seyfried reveals rare glimpse of family life from her incredible farm Her new series is an instant hit

Fresh off the premiere of her already hit show The Dropout – where she stars as Theranos fraud Elizabeth Holmes – Amanda Seyfried is retreating back to the farm life she knows and loves.

The star shared images from her calm and expansive farm home, revealing a rare glimpse of her two kids with Thomas Sadoski: Nina, four, and Thomas, one.

Amanda and Thomas married in 2017, having a small and very private wedding while the Mamma Mia actress was pregnant – nine months pregnant to be exact – with their first child.

The first picture from the carousel featured Nina, who undoubtedly looks just like her mom, giving her back to the camera as she leans over a wood fence that a white donkey is approaching. Wind was blowing away the kid's long, blonde locks, identical to her mom's.

The next images feature a wide range of pets, including a black and white cat adorably laying on the ground, relaxed as can be, a brown Australian Shepherd doing the same thing, and a horse of the same coloring.

Nina's little brother seems to have gotten a little jealous of her sister's time outside with the animals, the last photo being a birds-eye view of his equally blonde head, as he puts his little hand on the window of the wooden door, seemingly antsy to be outside too.

The sweet post

While Amanda is certainly nowhere near retiring from Hollywood life, she has previously admitted that her home in the Catskills gives her the perfect space to briefly do so whenever she needs to.

In a 2020 profile from the New York Times, the star confessed that: "It's insane how much I can feel so accomplished and successful here without having to be in a successful movie," after the author painted a scene where Amanda goes head to head with one of her stubborn goats.

Amanda and Thomas have been married for nearly five years

Still, fans can't help but wonder what's next for the mom-of-two, as they rave about her performance in The Dropout, which is available on Hulu.

Fans and critics alike have lauded Amanda for how brilliantly she depicts the con artist, with some hailing it one of the best performances of her career.

