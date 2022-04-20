Katie Holmes has double the reason to celebrate with daughter Suri The Dawson's Creek star shares her only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes is a doting mom to teenage daughter Suri Cruise, and this week was incredibly special for the pair of them.

On Monday, Suri celebrated a milestone birthday as she turned 16.

The Hollywood star is incredibly protective of her only child and so didn't mark the occasion on social media, but the pair no doubt had a wonderful day celebrating.

Katie Holmes melts hearts with sweet video of daughter Suri Cruise

Not only was it Suri's birthday this week, but Katie received some exciting career news too the following day.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared that her film, Alone Together, will be shown at this year's Tribeca Film Festival.

She wrote: "I am so honored and excited to share our film Alone Together @tribecafilmfestival this June! Thank you @officialjimsturgess and @derekluke @zosiamamet for creating this story with me. And @michaelfitzpd and @martimvian for making this idea come to life. :) @jessekorman @yaleproductions @jylevine @jordanbeckerman check out the link in bio for tickets :) thank u!"

Katie Holmes shared details about her upcoming film at Tribeca Film Festival

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "This is so fantastic," while another wrote: "This is wonderful news."

A third added: "Can't wait to see this." For over a decade, Katie has been living in New York, where Tribeca takes place every year.

Katie Holmes with daughter Suri Cruise - who turned 16 on Monday

The actress lives in a gorgeous home with her daughter, who she is incredibly close to. She previously gave a rare insight into their bond in an interview with InStyle.

She told the publication: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

The Hollywood star is a doting mom

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it.

"Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

