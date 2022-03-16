Katie Holmes surprises with an edgy piercing as she steps out in New York The mom-of-one has a new look

Eagle-eyed fans might have noticed a recent change to Katie Holmes.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares incredibly rare photo of daughter Suri's lookalike aunts

Over the past few months, the actress has been wearing a discreet diamond piercing in her nose that perfectly suits her delicate features.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Holmes makes hilarious faux pas during interview

But this week, she decided to try an even edgier look, stepping out in New York wearing a nose ring.

READ: Katie Holmes celebrates daughter Suri's birthday at home in New York

MORE: Katie Holmes gets fans talking with ageless throwback photo identical to daughter Suri

It's not known exactly when Katie got the original piercing – a quick look through her Instagram shows her with a tiny diamond, although it seems to have gone largely unnoticed.

Katie has been wearing a discreet diamond nose stud for some time

It comes after Katie, 43, shared a moving poem with her fans on Instagram after a period of time away from social media.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares rare look inside her family home with daughter Suri

READ: Katie Holmes divides fans with latest news during lockdown with Suri

Titled Blessing the Boats and written by Lucille Clifton, it read: "May the tide that is entering even now the lip of our understanding carry you out beyond the face of fear, may you kiss the wind then turn from it certain that it will love you back.

The star recently shared an inspiring poem with fans

"May you open your eyes to water, water waving forever and may you in your innocence sail through this to that."

"I needed this. Thank you," one fan wrote in response. "The gentleness in your soul is one of your absolute best qualities." A second added: "Beautiful Katie. Lots of light and blessings always."

It's an exciting time for Katie who is set to release new movie Alone Together, which she has directed. The film, scheduled to hit screens this year, tells the story of two strangers embroiled in bad relationships who wind up in the same upstate New York Airbnb.

Katie has an incredibly close bond with daughter Suri

They're forced to confront quarantine and their disdain for one another in the unexpected and unlikely love story.

Katie has also been busy caring for her daughter, 15-year-old Suri Cruise. The pair have an incredibly strong bond. "I love her so much," she previously told InStyle.

"My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here