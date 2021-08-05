Katie Holmes shares incredibly rare photo of daughter Suri's lookalike aunts The Dawson's Creek star has a close relationship with her family

Katie Holmes is incredibly close to her family but is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life.

However, the Dawson's Creek star delighted fans this week after sharing a rare photo of herself with her lookalike sisters.

The throwback picture saw a teenage Katie posing alongside siblings at their family home, surrounded by a beautiful flower display. "My sisters and me," the mom-of-one wrote alongside the image.

VIDEO: Katie Holmes makes hilarious faux pas during interview

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Such a strong family resemblance! Soo cute!" while another wrote: "All soo alike!" A third added: "Beautiful, great photo!"

Katie grew up in Toledo and previously went back to her hometown in 2019 to deliver a commencement speech to the graduates of the University of Toledo.

The actress spoke about how her parents supported her dreams after she was discouraged as a young actress, telling students: "My mom saw the look on my face, which was pretty discouraged, and she ushered me out there…

Katie Holmes shared an incredible photo with her lookalike sisters

"Kate, don't worry. You have nothing to be ashamed about. You are you and you are who you are and you are from where you're from. Go in, have fun, be yourself. The next audition I had, I nailed."

Katie has a close-knit family, and is the youngest of five children, with three sisters and a brother. Her siblings are still based in Ohio, and the star often goes back to visit them.

The Dawson's Creek star is a doting mom to daughter Suri Cruise

For over a decade, Katie has been living in New York with her teenage daughter Suri. The actress is incredibly close to Suri and prefers to keep her out of the spotlight, although gave a rare insight into their bond in a previous interview with InStyle.

She told the publication: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it.

"Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

