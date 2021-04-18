Katie Holmes celebrates daughter Suri's birthday at home in New York The Dawson's Creek star shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes was feeling incredibly proud on Sunday as she marked her only daughter's 15th birthday.

The Dawson's Creek star is a doting mum to Suri Cruise and made sure that the teenager's big day was extra special.

Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and the teen lives in New York with her mum.

While the actress has worked hard to keep Suri out of the spotlight so that she can enjoy her childhood in private, the teen is occasionally pictured with her famous mother, and the pair look incredibly alike.

What's more, Katie occasionally shares pictures of Suri on social media, although she tends to keep her face out of the photo.

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Crusie are incredibly close

The Hollywood star will no doubt make sure that Suri has a day to remember, filled with fun activities at home.

The mother-daughter duo have spent the majority of the pandemic at their home in Manhattan, and Katie recently opened up about their experience.

In an interview with Australia's The Daily Telegraph in August, the star said: "I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson.

"Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together."

Suri Cruise on her birthday in 2020

The proud parent previously opened up Suri's personality and strength in an interview with InStyle.

She told the publication: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality.

"To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it.

"Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

