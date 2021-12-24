Katie Holmes shares heartbreaking loss in moving post

Katie Holmes has shared a heartbreaking post via Instagram, detailing her heartbreak at the loss of American writer Joan Didion.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Dawson's Creek actress posted a moving and emotional tribute to the US literary icon, who passed away aged 87 after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Didion's publisher Penguin Random House announced the author's death on Thursday. The company said: "Didion was one of the country's most trenchant writers and astute observers. Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics."

Katie, who has taken a break from Instagram since the start of the month, was clearly devastated by the news, adding the words 'Rest in Peace' to the heartfelt image she shared, alongside Joan Didion's name and a heartbreak emoji.

Katie shared this moving image to Instagram

Despite her sadness over Joan's passing, Katie will no doubt be gearing up for the festive holiday season, along with her daughter Suri who is now 15 years old.

Earlier this year the mother-daughter duo delighted fans with a new photograph, in which she looked incredibly similar to her mini-me teen. The black-and-white image appeared on the cover of Les Femmes Publique, and it left some of her followers doing a double-take. In the front page image, Katie wore her choppy, dark locks loose around her face as she peered directly down the lens of the camera.

She also showed off her diamond nose stud in the professional photo. Katie's fans commented: "Beautiful photo," and called her, "flawless," while others remarked on the similarity to her daughter, Suri.

Katie previously opened up about what an amazing daughter Suri is when she spoke to Instyle. "I love her so much," she said. "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

