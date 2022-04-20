Peter Andre's wife Emily tackles DIY for son Theo's room – watch makeover

Peter Andre's wife Emily took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the results of their son Theo's room transformation.

The star shared a few photos documenting the process of assembling flat-pack bed and then shared a panoramic video to reveal the completed bedroom. The space now includes a three-sided white wooden bed which matches the existing wardrobes and a chest of drawers also in the room. The bed also comes with storage drawers underneath – so handy for keeping toys, books and bedding.

WATCH: Emily Andre unveils son Theo's new bed - and she built it herself

There is also a cream fabric chair, fluffy rug and mirror adding luxurious finishing touches to the room. On the wall above the bed is a gallery of photo frames in varying shapes, sizes and colours. The room has been painted in a gorgeous taupe shade which complements the chic white furniture.

The star joked about needing "help" to tackle the project

This is a very rare look inside their children's private spaces at their Surrey home as the couple prefer to keep their kids out of the limelight, also choosing to obscure their identities online.

As well as five-year-old Theo, Emily and Peter also share a daughter called Amelia who is eight. Peter has two older children, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, from his previous relationship with Katie Price.

Elsewhere in the property, the family have an A-list worthy cinema room where they like to host movie nights. Both Emily and Peter have a dressing room, but so do the kids!

The family live in Surrey

The garden is another real highlight with an outdoor bar, a firepit and plenty of space for the children to have fun.

A YouTube video on Peter's account revealed the couple's private bedroom which is a luxurious affair with a smart TV bed in crushed velour. "This is how we watch TV at night," Peter said to the camera. "It's something I've always wanted." So swish!

