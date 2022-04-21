Ava Phillippe sends 'daily outfit pictures' to mom Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe has revealed that the mother and daughter duo send each other pictures of their outfits.

Ava, who is the spitting image of her mom, was at Coachella 2022 and shared that she had been sending snaps to her actress mom "all day".

"When we're separated, we're like, 'What are you wearing? Oh! That's weirdly similar," she told People magazine. "She loves it when I send her my outfit pics so we've done that all day."

For this year's festival, the 22-year-old attended Rachel Zoe's Zoeasis event on 16 April. Rocking a white minidress with studded belt and white ankle boots she let her naturally blonde hair fall over her shoulders.

Ava and Reese are very close, and Ava recently paid tribute to her mom, praising the actress for being "brilliant, joyful, fiery" and "thoughtful" on her 46th birthday.

Sharing a picture of her mom holding onto a bouquet of flowers, Ava left fans emotional with the sweet tribute in which she shared how "lucky" she felt to call Reese mom.

Ava rocked an all-white outfit at the festival

"With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does," she captioned the post.

"Happy happy birthday to the brilliant, joyful, fiery, thoughtful, and gorgeous woman that I am lucky enough to call my mom."

Reese welcomed 22-year-old Ava during her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, and the pair are also parents to son Deacon who recently turned 18.

Ava, 22, and her mom are close

"I love you ... you're my favorite daughter!" Reese joked in the comments.

Reese also supported her eldest when Ava took to social media to answer questions about sexuality and shared that she is pansexual.

When asked by a fan: "Do you like boys or girls?" Ava replied: "I'm attracted to... people! (Gender is whatever)." Ava was most recently dating Owen Mahoney, a fellow student at UC Berkeley.

