Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe pays heartfelt tribute to famous mom on birthday

Ava Phillipe has paid tribute to her mom Reese Witherspoon, praising the actress for being "brilliant, joyful, fiery" and "thoughtful" on her 46th birthday.

Sharing a picture of her mom holding onto a bouquet of flowers, Ava left fans emotional with the sweet tribute in which she shared how "lucky" she felt to call Reese mom.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's throwback marks big milestone

"With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does," she captioned the post.

"Happy happy birthday to the brilliant, joyful, fiery, thoughtful, and gorgeous woman that I am lucky enough to call my mom

"I love you ... you're my favorite daughter!" Reese joked in the comments; Reese is also mom to two sons.

As many other fans commented to share their love for Reese, many also praised the relationship between the two, with one sharing how they hoped to "have this kind of relationship with my daughter".

Ava left fans emotional with the sweet tribute

Pal Jennifer Aniston also wished Reese a big birthday celebration with the Friends actress sharing an adorable series of throwbacks and behind-the-scenes footage of the two iconic stars over the years.

Their friendship actually spans decades, as Reese played Rachel Green's sister, Jill Green, in Friends.

The star's post on Instagram starts off with a photo from The Morning Show duo's time on the legendary show, where, while in character, Reese is in distress as Jennifer points out something and Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow stand in the background.

Jen shared behind-the-scenes moments of the two iconic stars over the years

Jen started off her caption by endearingly describing the Big Little Lies star as: "My little sister > co-anchor > partner in crime."

The behind-the-scenes video included in the post made it even cuter than it already was, as it showed the We're the Millers actress recording the set of The Morning Show and as her camera reaches her co-star, she says: "Reese, be my Valentine," and she blows her a kiss in return.

To celebrate Reese's fashion line, Draper James, also gave fans 25% off everything site-wide and in store for the 24 hours of 22 March.

