Lorraine Kelly celebrates dropping two dress sizes after overhauling lifestyle

Back in February, Lorraine Kelly revealed that she was taking action to get fit and healthy like her old self with the help of the WW app (formerly known Weight Watchers). The presenter is now celebrating after reaching an incredible milestone, months into her journey. Find out more in her HELLO! diary below...

I achieved a personal milestone this week and managed to fit back into my size 10 trousers.

WATCH: Lorraine talks about her recent weight loss

I've been trying to get healthy since January this year and downloaded the WW app in a bid to get rid of the weight I piled on during lockdown, but much more importantly, to get fitter and have a lot more energy.

I absolutely didn't want to go on yet another faddy diet.

Lorraine pictured last year (left) and last week (right)

I have done those before and they just don't work and make you miserable.

What we all need is a plan for life that means you can still enjoy the food you love but get rid of all those bad habits.

My own particular downfall was having a cup of tea and a "chocolate plate" just before bedtime every night while watching TV. It started off as a few biscuits and sweeties and ended up as almost the entire confectionery shop. Combine this with snacking all day, comfort eating, drinking too much and not getting enough exercise, and it's no wonder I went up more than two dress sizes.

The presenter dazzled in a denim dress by Karen Millen last week

At the start of this year, a size 14 was becoming far too tight, but more importantly, I was feeling lethargic and tired all the time.

I knew I had to do something to get back to the size and shape I am supposed to be and when I am at my happiest and healthiest.

One of my friends had tried the WW app and she told me to give it a go.

It's not just about eating a far healthier diet (while still being allowed to enjoy the things you love) it's also about exercise, how much water you are drinking and your quality of sleep.

Everything you need is on the app. It's like having a friend in the palm of your hand.

The 62-year-old will go live with WW on Tuesday 26 April

There are online exercise classes no matter your level of fitness, loads of brilliant recipes and practical, sensible help with relaxation and dealing with anxiety.

There’s also such a lot of support from others on the WW programme, and I find that so helpful and love being part of a gang with everyone sharing their own experiences.

I'm feeling so much better and family and friends are noticing that I've got my sparkle back, which is just what I needed.

