Holly Ramsay looks sensational in rare update with brother Oscar The star is currently in LA

Holly Ramsay knows how to turn heads with her stylish fashion updates but on Sunday she took to Instagram for an entirely different reason.

Posting on her Instagram Stories the star shared the sweetest clip from inside her parents' LA property, showing her dancing with her youngest sibling, two-year-old Oscar - and the pair looked closer than ever.

The clip was part of a "get ready with me" video and saw the brother-and-sister-duo grooving together to Golden by Harry Styles inside one of the bedrooms at the impressive abode.

Captioning a the clip, Holly penned: "Special Guest on today's get ready with me…"

Holly and Oscar enjoyed recently enjoyed a holiday away with the family

The full video, which was posted to the 22-year-old's TikTok account, saw Oscar raring to get involved.

Before the dancing began, Holly addressed her followers: "Hello, tonight my parents are going to dinner on a date night and obviously I'm crashing it and get ready with me…

"My dad literally just shouted 'Hols are you ready to leave in five?' and I was like 'yeah…she's not ready to leave in five…let's get dressed."

Holly attended Coachella last weekend

Proudly interrupting the video, Oscar shouted "CARROT" after sweetly mistaking his sister's orange beauty blender makeup sponge whilst Holly put together a stunning look for the evening.

The second hilarious interjection heard Oscar shout "what's the deal?" after Holly said: "you know what the drill is."

The two-year-old then began to wave the beauty blender at his sister and asked "Is this the drill?" to which Holly replied: "No that is not the drill, that's a beauty blender."

Oscar looked fabulous donning a dinosaur ski jacket on a recent family holiday

It wasn't long before the youngest Ramsay made a full appearance and showed off his own outfit for the evening, which was a pair of cosy navy blue pyjamas. The pair then proceeded to dance together.

Fans couldn't get enough of the family update. One follower penned: "How cute with you and your little brother, outfit stunning - you look fab."

Another replied: "Wow your brother is a spitting image of your dad!x." A third wrote: "What a freaking cutie! And your outfit is so beautiful!"

A fourth enthused: "Your family is such fun. Adopt me please," with a laughing face emoji.

