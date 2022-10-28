Celebrity Gogglebox star Gordon Ramsay's three family homes with daughter Tilly are mind-blowing The Kitchen Nightmares host has a vast property portfolio

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana divide their time between three amazing houses with their children, and they are all as lavish as you may expect. Fans are now set to get a fresh glimpse inside the chef's abodes with his Strictly star daughter Tilly Ramsay thanks to the father/daughter duo's exciting Celebrity Gogglebox debut.

From their West London home that featured on Tilly's CBBC show to their beachfront Cornwall retreat and quirky Los Angeles residence, take a tour through the family's unreal properties below…

Gordon Ramsay's Cornwall home

Gordon and his family have an idyllic home on the coast which has been transformed into a mega mansion. It is reported that his coastal property would be valued at a whopping £6million after the Ramsays have made significant renovations, including adding a boathouse and a wine cellar. The chef is particularly proud of his outdoor pool which he is seen posing in front of.

The beachfront location offers up incredible views for him and the family - especially when the sun is shining!

Tana also gave a look at their kitchen in Cornwall, featuring wooden floors and a large drinks fridge.

Gordon Ramsay's LA home

The celebrity chef gave a look at the family kitchen in Los Angeles. It features white tiles and cupboards, and an enormous island in the middle.

Gordon shared a glimpse inside his daughter Holly's bedroom in Los Angeles on Instagram, showing how she has her name spelled out in neon lights above her bed.

Another pristine bedroom in the family's US residence has a neatly-made bed, pretty pink light fitting and a pair of matching bedside tables. There is also a neon sign hanging on the wall – a design detail Gordon and Tana appear to love.

In their Los Angeles dining room Tana and Gordon have added a fun pop of colour with a light-up smiley face sign on the wall, and a bright blue chandelier hanging above the long black wooden dining table, which is lined by eight matching cream chairs.

Gordon Ramsay's London home

The hallway of Gordon and Tana's home is painted white, with large black-and-white framed prints hanging on the walls. The flooring has a monochrome patterned design, and a mirrored console table stands on the side, with a framed family photo on display.

Gordon revealed a look at his youngest son Oscar's playroom on Instagram, showing how the room has a large TV mounted above a black cabinet showcasing an array of toys, with other toys and crafts stored in plastic boxes to the side.

Gordon and Tana went all out for Christmas by placing a huge real Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in their living room, trimmed with purple, red and silver decorations. And the room was taken over by presents, with wrapped gifts seen scattered on the floor and on benches underneath the television.

We love Gordon and Tana's stylish kitchen! As you may expect, the room is kitted out with state-of-the-art appliances, with a large double American-style fridge-freezer and plenty of space for storing and preparing family meals.

The kitchen is huge and open plan, with white walls and muted wooden cabinets. But Gordon and Tana have added vibrant touches with purple accents and lime green stools across their breakfast bar. Copper saucepans hang over the cabinets, and the room overlooks the garden.

The property has an open-plan living area and Gordon and Tana have opted for a darker wood floor in this room, and furnished the space with a cream sofa and hung large prints on the walls.

The corner sofa is topped with a number of scatter cushions and faces towards a wall-mounted TV and media unit that has lots of framed family photos on display.

The dining room area has glass concertina doors that lead out into the garden and fill the room with natural light. The garden has a small patio area and pristine lawn, with various potted plants and a child's plastic slide visible in the background.

