Holly Ramsay stuns in semi-sheer dress ahead of Coachella

Holly Ramsay was back in the desert on Friday as she geared up for another weekend at Coachella.

LOOK: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly wows in daring dress at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Gordon Ramsay's daughter looked phenomenal as she soaked up the sun at Soho Desert House ahead of the music festival. Holly confidently posed for the camera in a black, semi-sheer, zebra print maxi dress which she wore over a black bikini.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Ramsay shows off family's beautiful home garden

The 22-year-old added some flair to her outfit with a bright yellow Prada bucket hat and festival wristbands. She wore her blonde hair down in a straight style and kept her makeup natural with just a subtle pink lip.

Captioning three photos of her look on Instagram, Holly simply wrote: "A whole lot of love for the desert."

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly soaks up the sun in Florida in funky bikini

SEE: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana stuns in jaw-dropping dress at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding

Her followers were certainly impressed and quickly reacted to her stunning appearance, with one replying: "I'm madly in love with you Holly Ramsay."

Holly looked gorgeous during her desert getaway

A second said: "Beautiful pics!" A third added: "Gorgeous," while others commented with flame and heart-eyes emojis.

Before her desert jaunt, Holly enjoyed a beach vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, with her parents and siblings Megan, 23, her twin Jack, 22, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, three.

The Ramsays spent some quality time together on an extended family break following their invite to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $3.5million wedding earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse of sunshine from her vacation, Gordon's daughter looked phenomenal in an orange gingham bikini. "All sun & games," the 22-year-old captioned her photo, looking radiant as she beamed at the camera beneath a pair of marbled monochrome Balenciaga sunglasses.

Holly spent the weekend at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival

Holly's chic gingham bikini complemented her sunny glow, perfectly paired with a fresh French manicure with electric pink tips and two Cartier love bracelets.

All eyes were on Holly at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding, as she looked immaculate in a daring thigh-split gown from Monot.

Her figure-flattering black dress featured mid-length sleeves, a mock neck and structured shoulders that enhanced her feminine silhouette. "Ps… my dress is Monot but I added the bow xo," the star revealed on her Instagram Stories at the time.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.