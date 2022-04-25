David Beckham shows off rare view of his country home The magnificent property is worth £6million

David and Victoria Beckham have quite the country abode and on Sunday the former football star gave fans a rare view of the stunning Cotswolds mansion following the family's return from Miami.

The fabulous £6million property is idyllic, surrounded by lush green fields and featuring incredible ammenities such as a football pitch, a swimming pool and beehives!

Taking to his Instagram feed, the father-of-four shared a rare photo of himself posing alongside five white beehives. Captioning the image, he wrote: "Hi Honey I’m home…I love spring."

Fans rushed to comment on the update, with one fan writing: "Oh wow that's a fantastic collection of hives and what an inspiration to others - we need to look after our bees."

David shared the update with his 72.5 million followers

Another wrote: "How wonderful! Nature's medicine."

A third replied: "So beautiful where you live, so different from Miami." A fourth wrote: "Wow! Honey!"

One curious fan asked: "Are you guys going to be selling honey in England/London?"

David would regularly keep fans posted on his beehive progress back in 2020

The 46-year-old first took up the activity in June 2020, during lockdown, when he decided to build his own DIY beehives and document the journey on social media.

Back then, David posted a video filmed by his wife Victoria on Instagram and announced: "New project...watch this space," alongside a honey emoji.

In the clip, David was hard at work building the beehives from scratch using wood and a selection of tools.

Harper had fun being the beekeeper

The former Spice Girl could be heard saying in the video: "David decided to start building beehives. Is that your new project darling?" To which David replied: "You'll be very happy when we have our own honey."

He also shared a very adorable clip of Harper who was dressed head-to-toe in beekeeping gear and dancing away for dad as he filmed her new look.

David accompanied the post with the caption: "I told the kids bee careful Apparently dad jokes don’t go down so well."

As well as their country escape, the Beckhams also own a gorgeous £31million London mansion in Holland Park.

