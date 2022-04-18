Helen Skelton stuns in polka dot bikini as she enjoys beach day with her three kids The presenter has flown to Spain to enjoy the sunshine

Helen Skelton is having an incredible Easter break and has taken her three kids with husband Richie Myler, sons Ernie, six, and Louis five, as well as newborn Elsie, on a beach holiday.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Countryfile star shared several pictures of her family basking in the sun, including a gorgeous picture of her and her two boys in the sea and one of her with baby Elsie, who looked adorable in a sun hat.

"Beach days … one day I will get a pic where they're all looking," she captioned the sweet snaps.

Over on her Stories, the 38-year-old shared a picture of her "squad," revealing that although Richie was missing out on the break, her mum Janet had accompanied her and the kids.

Helen Skelton seems to be holidaying in Spain with her family

Friends and fans of the mother-of-three were quick to react, with many left speechless over how incredible she looked just four months after welcoming her daughter.

"Aw bless!! Looking amazing Mrs H #yummymummy," one wrote, whilst a second added: "You look amazing." A third remarked: "Omg! You cannot tell you've had babies, you look amazing x."

Helen's mum has accompanied her on holiday

The family's holiday comes after celebrating Louis's fifth birthday with an incredible garden party. Helen and Richie pulled out all the stops for the special day, hiring out a bouncy castle as well as a marquee and other fun carnival-themed games for Louis' party.

Sharing pictures of the day in her Stories, Helen told her followers: "This is 5, hook a duck and bat a rat…. Making the most of the days before he insists on laser quest. Takes me back to best village fete days #birthdayboy #gardenparty #grateful."

