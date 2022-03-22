Jennifer Aniston shares incredible behind-the-scenes footage of Reese Witherspoon for special celebration The two stars go way back

While they may play frenemies on their hit Apple TV series, The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston just proved that her and Reese Witherspoon are as close as it gets.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true'

In honor of the Legally Blonde star's 46th birthday, the Just Go With It actress shared an adorable series of throwbacks and behind-the-scenes footage of the two iconic stars over the years.

Their friendship actually spans decades, as Reese played Rachel Green's sister, Jill Green, in Friends.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese shares incredible throwback of Jennifer for her own birthday

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's lavish bathroom at $21m home is basically a spa – full look

The star's post on Instagram starts off with a photo from The Morning Show duo's time on the legendary show, where, while in character, Reese is in distress as Jennifer points out something and Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow stand in the background.

Jen started off her caption by endearingly describing the Big Little Lies star as: "My little sister > co-anchor > partner in crime."

The behind-the-scenes video included in the post made it even cuter than it already was, as it showed the We're the Millers actress recording the set of The Morning Show and as her camera reaches her co-star, she says: "Reese, be my Valentine," and she blows her a kiss in return.

The sweet tribute

Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages as they fawned over the sweet pictures, writing: "Beautiful sisters! Happy birthday, Reese," and: "Aww love your friendship so much!!" as well as: "The best duo there is, I love you both sunshines!!!"

MORE: Reese Witherspoon lists beautiful $25million home after just 2 years

MORE: I tried Jennifer Aniston's workout routine for 7 days and here's what happened

The caption ended with: "I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! Happy BIRTHDAY."

The two stars playing the Green sisters in Friends

The mom-of-three spent her birthday definitely feeling the love, and basking in the sun while on spring break vacation. She shared a candid video of herself dancing along the sand with a glass of rosé wine on her hand, the color of which perfectly coordinated with the sun as it came down on the water during sunset.

The star has more to celebrate than her birthday too, as she just revealed an exciting new project with yet another legendary star. "Dreams really do come true!" she wrote, as she announced that her media company, Hello Sunshine, would be adapting Dolly Parton and James Patterson's new novel, Run Rose Run, into a movie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.