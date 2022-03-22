Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true' The Oscar winner took to Instagram to celebrate with fans

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to share some big news with her fans.

The Oscar-winning actress shared a snapshot showing her posing with a copy of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, Run Rose Run, and exclaimed: "Dreams really do come true!

"I could not be happier to share that @HelloSunshine is adapting #RunRoseRun by @DollyParton and @jamespattersonbooks into a movie! I'm so grateful to Dolly & James for trusting us with their vision to bring this special story to life."

Hello Sunshine is an American media company founded by Reese and Seth Rodsky in 2016. Previous projects include Wild, Gone Girl, Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.

Reese shared her big news with fans on Instagram

Run, Rose, Run, meanwhile, is described as a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise - and also on the run, determined to do whatever it takes to survive. "Nashville is where she's come to claim her destiny. It's also where the darkness she's fled might find her. And destroy her," the synopsis reads.

The exciting news comes after it was revealed that Reese has decided to sell her family home in LA. The actress and her husband Jim Toth have listed their beautiful property in Brentwood's Mandeville Canyon for $25million – some $9million more than they paid for it back in March 2020.

The star has been married to Jim Toth since March 2011

Reese, 46, is no stranger to buying and selling luxury properties; in 2020, the actress sold her $17million Pacific Palisades mansion in an all-cash deal, six years after she bought it for $12.7million.

The mum-of-three also maintains a handful of properties in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, some of which are reportedly occupied by family members, and has a luxurious holiday home in a gated community in the Bahamas.

Reese is a proud mom to three children

Reese and Jim also bought a farm in the foothills above Zuma Beach in Malibu for $6.25million in August 2019, which they sold just a year later for $6.74million.

Reese and Jim have been married since 2011 and together share nine-year-old son Tennessee. The star is also a mom to Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, from her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, which lasted from 1999 until 2007.

