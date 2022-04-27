Serena Williams flooded with love as she achieves lifelong dream The tennis star is on top

Serena Williams is one of the most accomplished stars in the sports world, having established herself as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

However, the star athlete shared on social media that there was one recent achievement that had quite the impact on her, all thanks to Nike.

VIDEO: Serena Williams films inside home karaoke room

She shared on Instagram that the apparel company had honored her by naming a building after her on their campus, in recognition of her work in the game.

Serena posted a small video clip highlighting moments from her career and included shots of the building itself, which featured her name in big bold letters on the campus.

"There is something to be said about setting goals…," she mused in the caption for her post. "When I was just a kid I visited the @nike campus and I saw that athletes get buildings!

"After that visit, I knew I wanted two things; to be a Nike athlete and to have a building. I set my goals high. I knew I would have to be elite, and not only the best, but someone that changes the course of sport.

"And now, here we are - officially unveiling the Serena building at the Nike campus," she continued. "Blood sweat and many tears, many trophies - it is beyond an honor and giving me chill bumps.

"I am so grateful to Nike and the Nike team. Can you believe it? I have a BUILDING Y'ALL!!! This is CRAZY!!!"

She was quickly inundated with messages of praise and support, with many leaving congratulatory comments, and one writing: "The House The Queen built!!!! #GOAT"

Another said: "This is SO Amazing!! Congratulations Queen," with a third adding: "No athlete deserves it more than you. What a wonderful story and accomplishment for an amazing person! I am and will always be on Team Williams!"

