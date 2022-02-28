Gary Lineker supported by fans after sharing moving post about late dad Barry Barry passed away in 2017

Gary Lineker shared a moving post about his dad Barry on Sunday, on what would have been his birthday.

MORE: Gary Lineker tests positive for COVID after Cape Town flight - and issues apology to fellow passengers

Taking to social media, the proud father-of-four shared a black and white picture of him and his dad together at his Leicester Market fruit and veg stall, smiling at the camera with bananas in front of them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Lineker shows off incredible kitchen

"Dad would have been 83 today. Miss him," he wrote alongside the snap.

READ: Gary Lineker admits he's 'much happier being single' despite his 'two wonderful marriages'

RELATED: Gary Lineker marks special occasion with stunning stepdaughter Ella

The former footballer was inundated with supportive messages, with many calling him a "top bloke" and others stating that Barry would be "very proud" of him.

Gary shared a sweet picture of him and his dad at his fruit and veg stall

"Thinking of you today Gary," wrote one, whilst another added: "He had every reason to be damn proud of you."

A third remarked: "Used to always make a trip in to Leicester market when I visited my grandparents in the holidays, was only one stall I would buy my grapes from and that was your Dads."

"I used to go to his stall every Saturday just as the market was closing - used to get a few extra bits and bobs thrown in my bag with a wink. It was an unspoken kindness," wrote a fourth.

Gary's father Barry died in 2017. At the time, the 44-year-old announced the sad news on Twitter.

Gary's dad Barry passed away in 2017

"Deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of my dad. A special person, a popular man & a wonderful father. Will miss him greatly. RIP Dad," he wrote.

The sports presenter opened up about his dad's final days whilst appearing on Danny Wallace and Phil Hilton's Manatomy podcast last year.

The trio were speaking about death when Gary recalled his own dad's.

"I remember when it happened with my dad, he died about three years ago," he remembered.

"He had lung cancer and it was getting worse and he said, 'Son, I've had enough of this.'

"I said, 'I understand', and we had these conversations. I went up to Leicester one day and it was getting towards the end and I said, 'I've got to go now dad, I'll be back tomorrow,' and he said, 'Thanks, love you.'"

After pausing for several seconds, Gary added: "I'd never heard him say that. I'd never heard him say it, and I just said, 'I love you too, dad'."