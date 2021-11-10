Gary Lineker shares very rare photo of stepdaughter Ella after heart-warming reunion This is so lovely!

Match of the Day star Gary Lineker took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he posted a rare photo of his stepdaughter to his Stories.

It was in honour of an exciting event, as the presenter expressed his excitement about being able to see his much-loved family member now that the U.S has loosened its travel restrictions for visitors from the UK.

SEE: Gary Lineker thrills fans with incredible picture with his sons

Sharing a picture of Ella, 19, leaning against a wall with beautiful autumn foliage in the background, Gary wrote: "Finally a chance to travel to Boston to see my wonderful stepdaughter Ella, who's studying at BU [Boston University]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Lineker's sons celebrate sporting success

Ella is Gary's stepdaughter from his marriage to Danielle Bux, who he married back in 2009 and split up from in 2016.

MORE: Gary Lineker confirms he will welcome another refugee at £4m home - details

SEE: Gary Lineker's vintage living room is even more luxurious than we thought

The star is also dad to four sons: George, 29, Harry, 27, Tobias, 25, and Angus 23, who he shares with his first wife Michelle.

Gary proudly shared a photo of his stepdaughter Ella

Gary has previously spoken about being a step-parent, opening up about his blended family life in an interview with the Daily Mail when Ella was younger.

He shared with the paper that he didn't meet Ella, who was then a little girl, until he and Danielle had been dating for three months.

"She was only five, tiny and cute," he said. "Now she's becoming a young woman."

Gary pictured with his 27-year-old son Harry

He went on: "You make mistakes along the way. I think the key is to defer to the real parent, but it’s hard… I've a feeling that the teenage years will be interesting. But it's wonderful to be given a daughter.

"She has a father, who's a great guy, and I'm careful to respect that relationship. I think we're doing OK."

Gary didn't say how long he would be in America, but he has been making the most of the ability to travel more at the moment, including jetting off to Barcelona last month to enjoy some half-term sun.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.