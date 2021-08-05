Gary Lineker shares rare photo of son Angus - and everyone is saying the same thing! The former footballer is a dad to four boys

Gary Lineker has taken to Instagram with a rare photo of his son Angus - the youngest of his four children. Proud dad Gary, 60, chose to share a snapshot showing the pair together and holding glasses of red wine as he celebrated Angus's birthday.

"Happy birthday to this fine young man. Have a great one son. @anguslineker," he captioned the photo.

MORE: Gary Lineker's love life: meet his ex-wives Danielle Bux, Michelle Cockayne and more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Lineker shows off his incredible kitchen

Fans were quick to react to the post and send birthday messages to Angus - although a large number found themselves distracted by the similarities between father and son. "2 peas in a pod!" one follower noted while a second remarked: "Apples don't fall far from the trees, as they say." "Dad's double!" a third wrote.

READ: Gary Lineker sends heartfelt message to ex-wife Danielle Bux

MORE: Gary Lineker's incredible garden has to be seen to be believed

Gary celebrated son Angus's birthday on Instagram

Gary shares four sons with his ex-wife, Michelle Cockayne. The couple were married from 1986 until May 2006 and are proud parents to George, 29, Harry, 27, Tobias, 25, and 24-year-old Angus.

READ: Meet Gary Lineker's family: from his ex-wife and siblings to children

MORE: Gary Lineker's sons surprise him with hilariously appropriate 60th birthday cake

Despite being one of the country’s most acclaimed football stars, Gary has admitted he still struggles to impress his children.

The star is a proud father of four

He recently shared a funny exchange with George on Twitter after his oldest son took to social media with a post that read: "The old man's just been a question on The Chase, now he's made it." In response, the quick-witted star wrote: "Finally, something that impresses you."

READ: Gary Lineker shares fears over surprising health revelation

MORE: Gary Lineker treated to special send-off from son George – see the sweet moment

Gary is very close to his children, and back in April 2019 he recalled the devastating moment his son George was given just one night left to live when he battled a rare form of leukaemia as a baby.

Gary pictured with his first wife, Michelle

George was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia after Gary and ex-wife Michelle noticed a lump on their young son's head.

The TV presenter spoke about the heartbreaking time on BLANK podcast with Jon Daly and Giles Pale-Phillips, telling them: "I could cope with it while he was ill. I could cope with it while I felt there was hope. But there was a couple of times when they told us, they said, 'Honestly, we've got to warn you that we will be quite surprised if he makes it through the night.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.