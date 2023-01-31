Loose Women's Linda Robson's rainbow home is haven for her grandchildren The actress lives with her husband Mark Dunford

Linda Robson lives in London with her husband Mark Dunford, and her colourful home is a haven of fun for her grandchildren who often sleep over at her residence.

The Loose Women star has shared an array of photographs inside her city property, and it has gorgeous modern interiors. Can you guess Linda's favourite colour as you take a tour?...

Linda Robson's kitchen

The kitchen-diner features glossy white cabinets, white work surfaces and an American-style double fridge-freezer. While showing off her new white shutters, Linda shared a better look at the purple splashback.

Linda Robson's dining room

The open-plan room also has a wooden dining table with seating for four and a high chair on hand for when she takes on grandmother duties.

Adding another pop of colour to the space, she painted a lilac feature wall behind the dining table. For the finishing touches, Linda hung family photos and a picture of herself and her Loose Women co-stars on the wall.

Linda Robson's living room

The living room features a blue velvet sofa topped with pink scatter cushions, where Linda and her granddaughters were pictured watching the football match. Black and white photos were displayed on the white gloss wall panel behind them, while stairs covered in greyish blue carpets lead to another floor in the background.

Linda's lounge has a wall-mounted television with a glass media unit below she has also lined with a selection of framed family photos and colourful flowers. She has a sleek wall light that ties in with modern feel.

Linda Robson's garden

The star's London home has a garden where she liked to entertain. One day, Linda showed off her barbecue skills and inadvertantly revealed her pale blue fence.

