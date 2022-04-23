Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts wows in stunning beach vacation photos The Today star and his family are in Puerto Rico

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts proved age is nothing but a number when she shared some stunning bikini-clad photos this week.

The 61-year-old looked sensational in several swimsuit snaps she shared to mark her family vacation to Dorado, Puerto Rico. One image sees the ABC journalist sipping on a beverage while lounging by a private pool in a halterneck one-piece that featured a deep V-neckline.

Another photo appears to be a throwback from a family vacay to the same beach, with Deborah rocking a patterned bikini underneath a sheer cover-up.

Other pictures featured her husband Al and their son Nick, 19, beaming for the camera while soaking up the sun on their relaxing break.

Deborah sweetly captioned one set of photos: "A heart full of happy this week #family #gratefu," and it was met with nothing but positive comments from her followers on Instagram.

Deborah looked great in her swimsuit

Her ABC News friend David Muir was among the first to reply, posting a single red heart emoji. One fan responded: "Vacation looks good on you, Al, and Nick."

A third added: "Wow! Looks so beautiful and relaxing, enjoy that sunshine such great photos," and a fourth said: "Everyone is glowing!"

Deborah has been vacationing in Puerto Rico with her family for years

Deborah's family holiday holds special significance this year – not only is the destination one that they've been to several times in the past, but it also represents their last outing together before Nick goes off to college in the fall.

The doting parents have had quite an emotional time adjusting to the fact that their youngest will soon fly the nest, with Deborah sharing her disbelief with a series of recent photos of Nick.

Deborah and Al vacationed with their son Nick

In the first image, the journalist was cuddling a young Nick and was head and shoulders above him. But in the second, it was the other way around...and then some.

Deborah wrote: "How does this happen? One day I'm looking down at him…and next I'm looking up. What a journey. #tbt #sonshine."

