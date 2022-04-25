Al Roker returns to big welcome from Today co-stars for an emotional show The NBC star is back on our screens!

Al Roker delighted fans bright and early on Monday morning as they saw him back on their screens following a bit of time off.

The beloved weatherman returned to his duties on Today after a relaxing family vacation with his wife Deborah Roberts and son Nick.

His presence was immediately noted by host Savannah Guthrie, who noted that it'd been a while since viewers had seen the entire core group together on-screen.

"Hoda, you are a sight for sore eyes!" she immediately exclaimed to her co-host Hoda Kotb, who had been away doing a special segment with Prince Harry in The Netherlands.

She then pointed to Al in the corner, gearing up for his weather segment, saying: "We've got Al over there," with Hoda even adding: "Al, it's good to see you," as he simply smiled and waved to the camera.

After delivering a few of the day's breaking news segments, the team then cut over to the weather, with Savannah once again immediately turning to her friend and co-star and saying: "Al! We're so happy to have you back!"

Al took a break from Today to enjoy a vacation with his family

Hoda immediately launched into a barrage of cheerfully repeating: "Look at Al!" as he extended his appreciation to his colleagues. "Look at you!" he quipped back, and then diverted attention to the drastic weather developments.

While it was a warm welcome for the NBC personality, his return ultimately came at an emotional time for the crew as they showed their support for co-star Sheinelle Jones, who recently lost her grandfather at the age of 98.

She appeared for a special segment on the show honoring her departed family member, emotionally recalling memories of growing up with him and his remarkable history as an influential member of his community.

"My heart is heavy, but I'm so thankful for the legacy that he left us," she said, even acknowledging that her co-stars were "amazing" in terms of supporting her and her family.

The Today stars shared their support for co-star Sheinelle Jones

"Tell your mom we love her," Al concluded, with Sheinelle emotionally thanking the group.

