Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, had lots to celebrate on Friday and she couldn't wait to share the news with her fans.

The Today show weatherman's spouse was in a jovial mood as she returned to the set of ABC News after a year away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deborah, 60, looked incredible in a photo she shared on Instagram in which she was wearing black leather trousers and a pretty flowery blouse.

The journalist looked elated as she struck a pose on the set of the show she's missed so much.

"Friday finale," she wrote. "What a joyous moment to step back into the @abcnews Times Square studio for the first time in a year (after a Covid test, of course).

"And join our talented team for a special interview tonight with three stellar women of color. We explore our feelings and concerns about life at this moment. Truly special way to end the week. What has made you feel a bit more normal this week?"

Deborah was overjoyed to be back on set

Al, 66, and Deborah have had a tough year, made even harder by his prostate cancer diagnosis.

The much-loved TV star shared his journey to recovery with fans after getting the bad news in September 2020.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Al and Deborah opened up about the diagnosis and she admitted: "My heart just sank to my toes. Because it never even occurred to me that there was anything serious. When he said, 'It's cancer,' I just lost it."

She looked positively glowing

She added: "It was very emotional for me. What if he is not going to be here with me much longer? You really let your mind go there, you cherish and you clutch and you hold on."

Fortunately, Al was given the all-clear by doctors in January after receiving treatment.

He's grateful for every day he gets to be with his family, especially for Deborah, who he affectionately calls his "rock".

