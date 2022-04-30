Michelle Keegan looks flawless in bathrobe ahead of special night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan is no stranger to donning incredible looks on a glamorous night out and Friday was no exception as the Our Girl actress gave fans an exclusive BTS glimpse as she got ready for an exciting launch.

The stylish occasion was in aid of Michelle's brand new, summer range with Very - which we have to admit is to die for!

WATCH: Michelle Keegan exudes Hollywood glamour in a mindblowing look

The former Coronation Street star documented the event with a video she posted to her Instagram feed. Captioning the post she penned: "Get ready with me for such a beautiful @veryuk event! #ad."

Michelle showed her entire getting ready process which started with her posing in the mirror of the most unbelievable marble-themed hotel room, wearing a very cosy-looking bathrobe.

Michelle shared the exciting event with her 5.7 million followers

The star then captured herself enjoying a frothy coffee before her glorious makeup transformation where she donned an elegant nude lipstick and subtle eye makeup.

The 34-year-old then showed off the jaw-dropping dress she wore, which was a strappy black crochet ensemble from her new range and paired the look with elegant, black strappy heels.

She wore her hair in a soft low bun and added gold earrings to complete the look.

Michelle looked gorgeous as she posed in front of the stunning table

Despite her confidence, it was Michelle's fans who helped her with her fashion choice after she asked her Instagram followers whether she should wear the dress with the straps attached or not - later choosing to go strapless.

Her admirers were quick to weigh in on her look. One fan wrote: "So beautiful." A second penned: "You are just perfection." A third replied: "It should be illegal to be this pretty."

The video also captured the gorgeous location where the theme was warm pink and purple and decorated with beautiful flowers.

Fans went wild for her new range

There was also an elegant matching table which was dressed to the nines with pink ribbons and flowers.

At the dinner, Michelle enjoyed a burrata salad, delicious-looking fish for her main course and yoghurt and berries for desert, although she did pinch a bite of a fruit tart!

The rosé fizz was flowing and the actress also showed herself enjoying a peach cocktail. We're so glad she had a ball!

