We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan is a style guru, always wowing us with some of the best fashion out there, and on Thursday she did it again when she launched her new Very collection.

SEE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright reveal sneak peek inside cinema room at new home

The former Coronation Street star looked stunning as she hosted an event featuring pieces from the new range, and she wowed in a little black dress that's so popular, it's already sold out! The beautiful off-the-shoulder frock highlighted her figure to perfection and featured eye-catching lace detail around its hem. She completed her look with a pair of matching heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan wows in gorgeous white beach outfit

Although Michelle's stunning frock is currently sold out, there's thankfully a similar item in the summer range, and it's a little more daring.

MORE: Michelle Keegan celebrates her exciting news with blissful break

SEE: Michelle Keegan wears £45 body-con orange dress that is giving us SATC vibes

The item in question is a beautiful black mini-dress, and while the frock that Michelle styled would set you back £45, this dress only costs £25.

That's not the only mini-dress on sale, as there's also a gorgeous orange lace one that would be perfect for the summer heat.

And act fast if you're after some of the longer dresses, as both the pleated halterneck dress and watercoloured maxi-dress are selling out fast.

The actress showed off the range

The range will be perfect for the coming summer months, with many items featuring summery colours like yellow or orange, and some even sporting a pastel design.

The Our Girl star showed off some of the new range earlier this week when she wowed fans wearing an orange and pink-hued mesh crop top with long sleeves, a V-neck and ruched detailing.

WOW: Michelle Keegan is the ultimate beach babe in satin bikini

MORE: Michelle Keegan shares glimpse of intimate night in with Mark Wright

She teamed the item with a pair of hot pink high-waisted trousers that boasted a smart tailored fit and shocking colour.

Michelle wore her brunette hair down loose in a gently tussled blowdry and accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Elastic Channel Jersey Mini Dress - Black, £25,00, Very

SHOP NOW

The star opted for a glamorous on-set makeup concoction, that consisted of a sultry smokey eye, subtle eyeliner flick, defined contour a nude lip and a gentle powdering of rose pink blush.

The actress took to Instagram to share the look with her 5.7 million followers, alongside the caption: "Summer newness @veryuk #ad."

WOW: Michelle Keegan looks unreal in sporty gym gear

READ: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright tease fans with cryptic announcement

Fans and friends couldn't help but express their awe at Michelle's playful fashion sense. "LOVE the bright colours," commented one fan, while another added: "BRB just buying it all" with a laughing emoji.

A third penned: "Stunningly beautiful," with a string of heart-eyes emojis and a fourth agreed, saying: "She's not even real," with a fire emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.