Tess Daly shares rare picture of daughters during idyllic family holiday in France

Tess Daly has delighted fans with a series of photographs taken during her recent holiday in France. The Strictly Come Dancing presenter escaped to the neighbouring country alongside her husband, Vernon Kay, and their two daughters, Phoebe, 17, and 12-year-old Amber - and judging by the snaps, they had an idyllic time away.

The mother-of-two shared several gorgeous snaps, one showing her looking stunning by the sea in a black mini skirt, white shirt and black Mint Velvet sandals, another of Vernon looking summery in white shorts and a navy T-shirt, and then a rare photo of Vernon posing for the camera next to their two daughters, who are looking away.

"So grateful for a few family days away in one of my favourite places, for a little mini-break. France you will always have a place in my heart," she simply captioned the post.

Fans loved the rare family pictures but it was Tess' gorgeous look that got the most compliments – and questions!

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay enjoyed a mini-break in France

"Enjoy. Love your shoes & skirt," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "I swear you're looking younger these days...you could easily pass as an older sister to your lovely daughters."

A third added: "Looks amazing. So envious. May I be super shallow and ask where your lovely black sandals are from please Tess? Many txs xx," whilst a fourth wondered the same: "Love the shoes! and you look great. May I ask where they are from x."

While Tess didn't answer any of the questions in her comments section, she did tag Mint Velvet as the shop behind her gorgeous pair of sandals.

The couple were accompanied by their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber

Tess's pair are known as the Eloise Black Platform Sandals and retail at £109.

According to the brand's website, "they're the perfect way to emulate the 'flatform' trend".

As for her gorgeous white shirt, it's from the French brand Sandro Paris.

