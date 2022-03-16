Angelina Jolie praised by fans after heartbreaking post about Ukrainian children The Eternals actress has called for an end to the war

Angelina Jolie received an overwhelming response from fans after she shared a poignant post about Ukrainian children following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

The Eternals actress took to Instagram to share some heartbreaking photos, including an image of an injured teenage boy lying in a hospital bed following a Russian attack, and urged her followers to learn more about the war that will result in "trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives".

Loading the player...

WATCH: How you can help the people of Ukraine

She penned: "As well as the millions who've fled over Ukraine's borders, nearly 2 million people are displaced inside their country, many trapped by fighting, denied access to aid, and in direct physical danger.

"Without an end to the war children will pay the highest price – in trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives." Angelina ended with a note for followers to "learn more" about the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, sharing the @refugees Instagram page.

READ: 5 ways to cope with news induced anxiety right now

PARENTING ADVICE: How to talk to your children about the Ukraine/Russia conflict

She also shared on her Instagram Stories: "3 million refugees have fled Ukraine in 15 days. It's the fastest-growing displacement crisis in Europe since World War 2 and a measure of the conflict's brutality."

Angelina shared some heartbreaking images of people in Ukraine

Her followers were quick to react, with many thanking her for shining a light on such an important issue. "Thank you for your support [praying hands and heart emoji]," replied one.

A second said: "Thank you for using your platform for the greater good!" A third added: "Thank you for your efforts to better people's lives!" A fourth responded: "Thank you for speaking out for those in need."

Last month, the actress – who serves as Special Envoy for the UNHCR – said she is "praying for the people in Ukraine".

Angelina has been vocal about her support for the Ukrainian people

"My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region," she wrote on Instagram.

"We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.